2, including cop, injured in militant grenade attack in Srinagar
Two persons, including a cop, were injured when militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF bunker in Eidgah area of the city here on Wednesday, police said.
''At about 6.40 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the bunker of 161 Bn CRPF located at Aali Masjid Eidgah area of district Srinagar which exploded on the roadside,'' a police officer said.
He said a civilian named Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Hawal Srinagar, and a Police Constable Sajad Ahmad, resident of Narwara Eidgah, were injured in the explosion.
The Constable is presently on leave, he said.
The civilian has been shifted to SMHS hospital here for treatment, he added.
