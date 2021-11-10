Left Menu

Bengal minister attacked by mob

West Bengal minister Subrata Saha was on Wednesday evening attacked by a mob in Murshidabad district shortly after he met family members of an accident victim, a senior police officer said. Police officers who were present there escorted him to safety.

PTI | Baharampur | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:35 IST
Bengal minister attacked by mob
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal minister Subrata Saha was on Wednesday evening attacked by a mob in Murshidabad district shortly after he met family members of an accident victim, a senior police officer said. The Trinamool Congress leader, however, escaped unhurt.

The mob threw bricks at his vehicle and its window glass was damaged when the minister of state for food processing and horticulture was coming out of the house of the accident victim at Barua area. ''Police officers who were present there escorted him to safety. We have started an investigation into the matter,'' the IPS officer said. It is not clear why he was targeted but a meeting of his party was going on in a nearby place and those present there attacked him, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021