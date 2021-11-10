Spiritual power is the base of overall ability of our country: RSS chief; hails role of sadhus and sants

Overall ability of a country depends on its spiritual power and our sadhus and Sants had made immense contributions to increase the spiritual power of India, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Bhagwat visited the birthplace of 13th Century varkari Sant and poet Namdev at Narsi (Namdev) in the Hingoli district in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra. On the occasion, the sarsanghchalak interacted with local people and others in Narsi village, a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) release said. ''Sant Namdev had explained to people about living a religious life in simple language. He took the message of the varkari community (devotees of Lord Vitthal) up to Punjab. This shows the peacefulness and harmony of the Hindu community. People in Punjab easily accepted the way of Sant Namdev. 61 verses of Sant Namdev are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. Shri Guru Nanak (founder of Sikhism) and Guru Gobind Singh always gave a place of respect to Sant Namdev,'' the release quoted Bhagwat as saying.

He further said the overall ability of a country depends on its spiritual power. ''Our sadhus and Sants made an important contribution to boost this spiritual power,'' he added. Bhagwat will reach Aurangabad on Thursday where he will hold a series of meetings till November 14. He will travel to Kolkata on November 15 via Hyderabad, the release said.

