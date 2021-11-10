S.African court rules ex-Mozambique finmin should be extradited to the U.S.
A South African court on Wednesday set aside Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's decision to extradite former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang to his home country, arguing he should be sent to the United States instead.
Both countries had requested Chang's extradition in relation to his alleged role in a $2 billion debt scandal.
