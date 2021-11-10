Maha: As strike continues, MSRTC files contempt petition against unions

Mumbai, Nov 10 ( PTI) The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Wednesday filed a contempt petition before the Bombay High Court against some of the striking employees and their unions.

The court directed union leaders and employees to file their replies by Friday, and posted the matter for hearing on November 15.

The MSRTC claimed that the unions violated the high court's earlier order which had restrained them from continuing the strike, and thus they have committed contempt of the court.

Earlier, a vacation bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and S P Tavade, while hearing a plea filed by the MSRTC against the strike, had rapped the unions for their ''adamant'' stand.

The unions are demanding that the cash-strapped corporation be merged with the state government. Earlier this week, the government formed a committee to consider the demand, but the unions did not relent. On Wednesday, the corporation suspended 542 more employees for joining in the strike. It took the number of suspended employees to 918.

The stir began on October 28. The MSRTC, one of the biggest state transport corporations in the country, has a fleet of more than 16,000 buses and employs around 93,000 persons.

