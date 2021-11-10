Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order
The Kerala government on Wednesday canceled an order granting permission to Tamil Nadu for felling 15 trees downstream of Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar reservoir.
The Kerala government was under attack from the opposition Congress-led UDF in the State Assembly for its controversial order granting permission to cut the trees.
