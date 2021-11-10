EU envoys say "hybrid attack" is legal basis for new Belarus sanctions

EU ambassadors agreed on Wednesday that Belarus' decision to encourage Middle Eastern migrants to enter Poland can legally be considered a "hybrid attack" that serves as a basis for a new round of sanctions on Minsk, diplomats said.

The decision was taken at a closed-door meeting in Brussels among the bloc's 27 envoys, diplomats said.

