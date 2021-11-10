EU envoys say "hybrid attack" is legal basis for new Belarus sanctions
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:23 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
EU ambassadors agreed on Wednesday that Belarus' decision to encourage Middle Eastern migrants to enter Poland can legally be considered a "hybrid attack" that serves as a basis for a new round of sanctions on Minsk, diplomats said.
The decision was taken at a closed-door meeting in Brussels among the bloc's 27 envoys, diplomats said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement