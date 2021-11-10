Left Menu

Consumer commission vacancies:SC warns of imposing exemplary costs on state govts for non-compliance

The Supreme Court on Wednesday warned of imposing exemplary costs on state governments in case of failure to submit a status report within a week regarding the vacancies, including on the infrastructure, in State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.A bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said it would take stern action if reports are not submitted and a cost of Rs 2 lakh will be imposed on them which will be recovered from officers.The counsel for states assured that the deficiencies would be addressed within a week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:30 IST
Consumer commission vacancies:SC warns of imposing exemplary costs on state govts for non-compliance
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday warned of imposing exemplary costs on state governments in case of failure to submit a status report within a week regarding the vacancies, including on the infrastructure, in State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said it would take stern action if reports are not submitted and a cost of Rs 2 lakh will be imposed on them which will be recovered from officers.

''The counsel for states assured that the deficiencies would be addressed within a week. We remind the defaulting states that we will take stern action if reports are not submitted and a Rs 2 lakh cost will be imposed on them. This will be recoverable from officers. If this is the only language understood, we will do it,'' the bench said.

The top court was hearing a suo motu case on inaction of the governments in appointing president and members/staff of Districts and State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and inadequate infrastructure across India.

''Respect for time schedules is not being kept and this throws hearing out of gear. We don't seem to discipline ourselves with any sense of time,'' the bench said.

At the outset, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appointed as amicus curiae in the case, informed the bench that all the states have not submitted reports in the prescribed format.

The bench expressed displeasure at the non-compliance by the states of its order dated October 22, 2021.

Sankaranarayanan said the report filed by Bihar had no information on building space and staff.

''So you want us to issue bailable warrants to you now? Why is the Chief Secretary not there? Is this the only way the states will adhere to,'' the bench said.

Expressing displeasure over delay in appointments in the Districts and State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, the top court had earlier said if the government does not want the tribunals then it should abolish the Consumer Protection Act.

The apex court had said it is unfortunate that the top court is being called upon to examine and fill up vacancies in tribunals.

''If the government does not want the tribunals then abolish the act... We are stretching our jurisdiction to see the vacancies are filled in. Normally we should not spend time on this and the posts should be filled. It's unfortunate that the judiciary is called upon to see that these posts are manned.... This is not a very happy situation,'' the bench had said.

The top court had in January said that consumer rights are ''important rights'' and non-manning of posts and inadequate infrastructure in district and state consumer commissions across the country would deprive the citizens of redressal of their grievances.

The top court had appointed senior advocate Gopal Shankaranarayan and lawyer Aaditya Narain as amicus curiae to assist it in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021