Left Menu

Gang involved in oil theft from HP pipeline busted: Haryana Police  

The accused have been identified as Krishan of Bhiwani district in Haryana, Ranjit of Mainpuri district and Firaad Ali of Muradabad, both in Uttar Pradesh, police said. Acting on the complaint, a police team gathered intelligence against the culprits, and successfully identified the gang involved in the theft, police said.The accused have come up with names of two of their other associates who would be arrested soon, police said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:33 IST
Gang involved in oil theft from HP pipeline busted: Haryana Police  
  • Country:
  • India

Three people have been arrested from Fatehabad district in connection with theft of oil from a Hindustan Petroleum pipeline, Haryana Police on Wednesday said. The accused have been identified as Krishan of Bhiwani district in Haryana, Ranjit of Mainpuri district and Firaad Ali of Muradabad, both in Uttar Pradesh, police said. Firaad Ali at the time of his arrest was residing in West Delhi’s Nangloi area, they said. The gang has so far stolen about 8000 litres of oil from HP underground pipeline passing from near village Aharwan, police said.

The company reported the matter to police on October 29, after it came to know of oil-theft from one of its underground pipelines stretched from Rama Mandi in Punjab to Bahadurgarh in Haryana, they said. Acting on the complaint, a police team gathered intelligence against the culprits, and successfully identified the gang involved in the theft, police said.

The accused have come up with names of two of their other associates who would be arrested soon, police said. A case has been registered against the three accused and a probe is underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021