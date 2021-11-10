Gang involved in oil theft from HP pipeline busted: Haryana Police  

Three people have been arrested from Fatehabad district in connection with theft of oil from a Hindustan Petroleum pipeline, Haryana Police on Wednesday said. The accused have been identified as Krishan of Bhiwani district in Haryana, Ranjit of Mainpuri district and Firaad Ali of Muradabad, both in Uttar Pradesh, police said. Firaad Ali at the time of his arrest was residing in West Delhi’s Nangloi area, they said. The gang has so far stolen about 8000 litres of oil from HP underground pipeline passing from near village Aharwan, police said.

The company reported the matter to police on October 29, after it came to know of oil-theft from one of its underground pipelines stretched from Rama Mandi in Punjab to Bahadurgarh in Haryana, they said. Acting on the complaint, a police team gathered intelligence against the culprits, and successfully identified the gang involved in the theft, police said.

The accused have come up with names of two of their other associates who would be arrested soon, police said. A case has been registered against the three accused and a probe is underway, they added.

