Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Minor gang-raped in Rajnandgaon district; four held

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:40 IST
Chhattisgarh: Minor gang-raped in Rajnandgaon district; four held
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men when she went for a morning walk in a town in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said on Wednesday.

The police have apprehended the accused and two of their accomplices, including a minor, who were present at scene of the crime, which took place on November 7, an official said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday in Dongargaon town when the victim had gone for a morning walk with her friends, the official said.

The four accused forcibly took the girl on a motorcycle to a forest in nearby Danitola village, where two of them raped and abandoned her, he said.

The victim somehow managed to reach home and narrated the ordeal to her parents who then lodged a complaint with the police, the official said.

The police on Monday arrested Gajendra Korram (18) and Salik Nishad (18), who allegedly raped the girl, and Ritesh (23), while the minor accomplice has been detained, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021