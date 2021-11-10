Left Menu

NATO says stands by ally Poland in Belarus migrant crisis

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:43 IST
Poland briefed its NATO allies on Wednesday in Brussels on the migrant crisis on its border, which the alliance said was caused by Belarus and was "unacceptable", a NATO official said after the closed-door meeting. "Allies made clear that Belarus bears responsibility for the crisis and that the Lukashenko regime's use of migrants as a hybrid tactic is inhumane, illegal and unacceptable," the official said, referring to President Alexander Lukashenko.

"NATO stands ready to further assist our allies, and maintain safety and security in the region," the official said.

