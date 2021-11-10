Left Menu

Pak national arrested near along border in Punjab

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:46 IST
The BSF Wednesday arrested a Pakistani national near the India-Pakistan border in Fazilka district, officials said.

The arrested Pakistani national has been identified as Najib Ullah Khan (38), son of Chann Suraj Abdullah Khan, a resident of Malla Khera village in Mian Wali district of Pakistan, they said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops observed some suspicious movement early on Wednesday.

When checked, they found Najib was trying to enter the Indian territory near border pillar number 270/11, following which he was nabbed by the BSF sleuths, officials said.

During his frisking, an identity card, two Pakistani SIM cards besides an aluminium box were recovered from his possession, they said.

The matter is being investigated by the BSF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

