Maha: Man attempts to break open ATM in Thane district

An unidentified person allegedly attempted to break open an ATM of a cooperative bank in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Ambernath town of the district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, an official said.

A man in his 20s entered the ATM centre of a cooperative bank on Khoni Taloja Road, broke the machine and the lights in the premises and turned off the CCTV camera, the official said. The accused attempted to break into the machine, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered with the Hill Line police station of Ulhasnagar division and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)