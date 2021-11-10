Left Menu

Maha: Man attempts to break open ATM in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:56 IST
Maha: Man attempts to break open ATM in Thane district
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified person allegedly attempted to break open an ATM of a cooperative bank in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Ambernath town of the district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, an official said.

A man in his 20s entered the ATM centre of a cooperative bank on Khoni Taloja Road, broke the machine and the lights in the premises and turned off the CCTV camera, the official said. The accused attempted to break into the machine, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered with the Hill Line police station of Ulhasnagar division and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021