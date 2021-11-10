Sorry state of affairs in Tihar Jail, has become den of criminals: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that there was an urgent need for prison reforms and enhanced prison management while observing that it is a "sorry state of affairs in Tihar Jail" which has become a "den of criminals". A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and MR Shah referred to media reports and said that murder is happening in the jail and directed the concerned Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs to file an affidavit indicating the steps taken with regards to the implementation of the reforms.

"It is a sorry state of affairs in Tihar Jail. We have read in newspapers two to three days back that murder is happening in the jail. It has become a den for criminals," the apex court observed. The concerned secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) should file an action plan and a report on steps taken so far on the suggestions given by the Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana within three weeks.

The Bench said, "Having regards to the urgent need for prison reforms and enhanced prison management, comprehensive suggestion are contained in the report submitted by the Commissioner. We direct the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, to take necessary steps in pursuance of para 3 and 4 dated of the previous order of this court dated October 6, 2021. An affidavit indicating the steps taken shall be filed by the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs within a period of three weeks." The observation of the top court came in the wake of the connivance of prison officials with the realty firm Unitech's imprisoned ex-promoters Sanjay and Ajay Chandra.

The Delhi Police told the apex court that it has registered an FIR under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC against 37 persons with regard to the collusion with the Chandra brothers. On October 6, the apex court had directed suspension of Tihar Jail officials, registration of a case against them and full-fledged probe into their collusion with Chandra brothers, based on Asthana's report.

On August 26, the top court had directed that the Chandra brothers be shifted from Tihar Jail in Delhi to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and Taloja prison in Maharashtra after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had said that they were conducting business from the premises in connivance with the staff. The apex court had directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to personally hold inquiry forthwith about the conduct of the Tihar Jail staff with regard to the Chandras and submit the report to the court. (ANI)

