Lakhs of devotees flock to ghats at rivers, ponds in Jharkhand to observe Chhath Puja

Amidst tight security arrangements and maintaining Covid-protocol, lakhs of devotees across Jharkhand turned up at rivers, ponds and other water bodies to offer ''Argh'' to the setting Sun on the occasion of Chhath puja on Wednesday.

Last year, Jharkhand Government had banned the Chhath Puja celebrations at water bodies due to Covid-19 pandemic.

However, this year the government has allowed the Chhath puja alongside water bodies and lakhs of devotees and people assembled on different Chhath ghats set up along rivers and ponds, across the state.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended warm wishes to people on the occasion.

The government has also made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that Covid protocol was strictly maintained during the festival, which will conclude with devotees offering 'Argh' to the rising Sun on Thursday morning.

A report from the Palamu district stated that over one lakh devotees on both sides of rivers Koel and Amanat offered Argh to the setting Sun.

Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha said tight security arrangements have been made in the district to ensure peaceful Chhath festival as well as to maintain Covid protocol.

Sinha also advised the general masses to take care of children during the rituals in view of the increased water level in the rivers.

Sinha said divers have been pressed into service to meet any eventuality.

A Pakur district report said people observed the Chhath festival with traditional fervour and gaiety.

Hundreds of devotees thronged the water bodies including rivers across the district to offer Argh to the setting Sun God.

The devotees from far flung areas reached the Chhath Ghats set up at Kalibhasan, Shiv Shitla Mandir, Thakurbadi mandir, Tin Bangla in the district headquarters here to offer their obeisance to the setting Sun God.

A large number of devotees also turned up at river Swarnarekha and Kharkhai in the steel city of Jamshedpur to offer prayer.

The East Singhbhum district administration also pressed NDRF personnel into service and also installed warning signals taking into account the prevailing water level in the rivers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr M Tamilvanan said ''we have deployed around 2,000 police personnel, besides 500 additional forces allocated by the headquarters for the festival, to ensure security as well as to maintain Covid guidelines strictly''.

Among several Chhath Ghats, SSP said the city has around 30 major ghats along the two rivers and adequate arrangement was made to assure proper security and Covid protocol in and around chhath ghats as well as the district.

