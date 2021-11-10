SC to hear on November 11 TMC's plea for Tripura to provide security during campaign for upcoming municipal polls

The Supreme Court on Wednesday posted for tomorrow to hear a plea filed by All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) seeking directions to the State of Tripura to provide security to its party members, especially during the campaign for the upcoming municipal elections. A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud today said it will hear on November 11.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan appearing for the TMC told the Bench that the Municipal elections are on November 25. TMC in its plea has sought direction for constituting a neutral and fair SIT, headed by a retired judge so that free and fair investigation could be carried out in relation to alleged acts of vandalism and hooliganism targeted against TMC members.

The plea of TMC has cited various instances of violence starting from August where their members were attacked. "It is trite that conduct of free and fair elections is the very essence of the basic structure of the Constitution. In a democracy, elections are the means of selecting their own representatives and government by the public at large. Therefore, it is obligatory on the State to ensure that conditions which are conducive to unhindered participation of all political parties in any elections to be held in the State are maintained," the plea stated.

"However, on account of the continuous assaults by a mass of criminal elements being perpetrated in the State, the petitioners are finding it extremely difficult to carry on with their campaign. Cars and other vehicles of the petitioners and their supporters are being damaged by the goons and hooligans. As of now, at least 30 cars have been damaged, party's workers have been beaten and their properties, as well as party's offices, have been vandalized," the petition further added. The aim of such a concerted plan appears to be to thwart the TMC from campaigning for the upcoming Municipal elections which are due to be held on November 25, 2021, it added.

TMC has also sought for the issuance of directions to the State to restrain from using their power in an arbitrary and illegal manner so as to allow the TMC and its members to continue with the campaign in a free and fair manner. (ANI)

