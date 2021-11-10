Rittenhouse called to stand to testify in own defense in U.S. murder trial

Teenager Kyle Rittenhouse was called to testify in his own defense on Wednesday in his Wisconsin murder trial.

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, during racial justice protests in Wisconsin in 2020. He has pleaded not guilty and is planning to testify that he acted in self-defense, his lawyers have said.

