England post 166/4 against New Zealand in T20 WC semifinal

Invited to bat, England posted a challenging 166 for four against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Moeen Ali (51 not out) was the top scorer, while Dawid Malan (42), Jos Buttler (29) and Liam Livingstone (17) also made useful contributions.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee (1/24), Adam Milne (1/31), Ish Sodhi (1/32) and James Neesham (1/18) were the wicket-takers. Brief Score: England: 166 for 4 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 51 not out, Dawid Malan 42; Tim Southee 1/24).

