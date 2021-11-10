Left Menu

England post 166/4 against New Zealand in T20 WC semifinal

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:21 IST
England post 166/4 against New Zealand in T20 WC semifinal

Invited to bat, England posted a challenging 166 for four against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Moeen Ali (51 not out) was the top scorer, while Dawid Malan (42), Jos Buttler (29) and Liam Livingstone (17) also made useful contributions.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee (1/24), Adam Milne (1/31), Ish Sodhi (1/32) and James Neesham (1/18) were the wicket-takers. Brief Score: England: 166 for 4 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 51 not out, Dawid Malan 42; Tim Southee 1/24).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021