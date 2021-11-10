12 killed, 38 injured in Barmer bus-truck collision

A truck collided head-on with a bus in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, leaving 12 people including a five-month old girl dead and 38 others injured.

The accident occurred near Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway and both vehicles caught fire following the collision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders expressed grief over the incident.

“Twelve persons have died. Some of the injured were referred to Jodhpur for treatment and some were discharged,'' Barmer District Collector Lok Bandhu said.

Additional SP Nitesh Arya said the number of injured was 38. There was chaos at the accident site and hospitals where the victims were taken.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire which had engulfed the two vehicles.

Soon after the collision, both the vehicles caught fire. In the impact of the collision, the front portion of the bus got badly damaged.

The passengers who were sitting in the rear side managed to jump out of the windows but those who were sitting in the front seats and cabin of the bus got trapped and charred to death.

Local people rushed to the area and a rescue operation was started. Those who came out of the bus were rushed to nearby hospitals initially in private vehicles including pick-up trucks. Later, ambulances shifted the injured to hospitals in Barmer and Jodhpur.

Bodies were recovered after the flames were doused.

Forest minister and in-charge of Barmer district Sukhram Bishnoi, Barmer Zila Pramukh Mahendra Chaudhary, local MLA Madan Prajapat also reached the accident site and Barmer hospital.

''The bus was full of passengers,'' Shahrukh, one of the passengers on the bus, told reporters in Jodhpur.

Another survivor told reporters that he was sitting in the rear side and jumped out of the window.

As soon as the news spread, passengers' family members rushed to hospital. ''I have never seen such a heart wrenching scene,'' said one of the eye-witnesses.

Police have got the names of 11 out of the 12 passengers who are missing or likely dead.

They are Vibha Dave, Suresh Kumar, Mehraram Prajapat, Jagdish Rao, Dhanraj Rao, Mahendra Meghwal (bus conductor), Mamta (5 months), Kamla, Geeta (15 years), Ashok Vishnoi (truck driver aged 25 years) and Vikram Singh Rajput (17).

Chief Minister Gehlot spoke to the Barmer district collector and asked him to ensure proper treatment for the injured. He also directed officials in Jodhpur to make proper arrangements for the injured.

Patients with burns and other injuries were admitted to MDM hospital and MG hospital in Jodhpur.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his grief and announced a relief package for the dead and those who got injured in the incident.

''It is saddening that people have lost their lives due to a bus-tanker collision at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured have a quick recovery,'' Modi tweeted.

He said: ''An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.'' Best possible treatment will be ensured for those injured in the accident, Gehlot said in a tweet.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal also expressed his anguish over the accident and prayed for those who lost their lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)