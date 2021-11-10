Left Menu

3 held for procuring marijuana from Canada

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:41 IST
The Delhi Police has arrested three men for allegedly procuring marijuana from Canada through darknet and seized drugs worth around Rs 35 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Karan Sajnani (24), and Sanjeev Midha (39) – residents of Paschim Vihar – and Priyansh (22), a resident of Vikaspuri, they said.

The payment was made in Bitcoin, they said.

Police received a tip off that Sajnani and his associates were placing orders for Canadian marijuana on dark net.

On Monday, a raid was conducted in an apartment at Shalimar Bagh and the accused men were arrested.

A total of 1,873 grams fine quality Canadian marijuana was seized from their possession, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said.

The price of consignment seized was around Rs 35 lakh.

It was ordered on the dark net and payment was made in Bitcoin, police said.

During interrogation, it was found that Sajnani and Priyansh are friends. Their common friend, Pankaj Davar, was engaged in procuring American marijuana from USA by courier and had been selling it in Delhi, Kumar said.

Around four months ago, Sajnani and Davar procured a consignment of around 1.5 kg, which was sold by Davar.

About three months ago, another consignment was procured, but this time, Davar did not share the profit equally due to which Sajnani decided to work without him, police said.

Two months ago, Sajnani and Priyansh, who is pursuing B. Tech from Rohini, procured a consignment of about one kg marijuana and sold it in Pachim Vihar.

A week ago, they ordered the seized consignment, Kumar said.

Sajnani and Priyansh requested Midha, who was previously involved in several cases, to provide a postal address where the consignment could be delivered.

Midha gave them his brother-in-law’s address in Shalimar Bagh, police said.

The chat with the person abroad was done on a special chatting app in which the chat is automatically deleted in three days.

After striking a deal, payment was made in Bitcoin or other acceptable crypto-currency.

Priyansh paid for the consignment using his own bitcoin wallet, police said.

The drug parcels were routed through an international courier service.

The consignments were packed in special airtight sealed packing, which is not easily detected in X-ray scanner and also not in air sampling for drugs, they said.

The consignment is then sold to buyers in Delhi.

The main buyers have been identified as Golu and Vicky, both residents of Paschim Vihar, police said.

