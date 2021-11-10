Left Menu

DCW seeks report from Police in case of Bawana acid-attack victim

The Delhi Commission For Women DCW has sought a report from police in case of the 26-year-old woman who was attacked with acid allegedly by a man after she refused to leave her husband and marry him, it said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has sought a report from police in case of the 26-year-old woman who was attacked with acid allegedly by a man after she refused to leave her husband and marry him, it said on Wednesday. The DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, along with member Promila Gupta, on Wednesday visited the hospital in Delhi where the woman is battling for her life. She was attacked with acid in Bawana area of Delhi on November 3. The accused was arrested three days later.

The Commission has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking a copy of the FIR and details of the arrested, a statement issued by the Commission said. It said the woman is able to interact, but is still critical.

''That's why the Commission has urged Delhi Police to ensure that the statement of the survivor under section 164 is recorded immediately in front of a Magistrate at the hospital itself.

“The Commission has also asked the police to trace the location from where the acid was bought by the accused and details of the action taken against the seller,” the statement read. According to it, the police have been asked to submit the report within 48 hours. Maliwal also met the husband of the survivor and offered government support to the family. The Commission shall assist the family in getting interim compensation from the court and with all their medical and legal needs, it said.

''I have no words to describe the condition of the survivor. She has been terribly burnt and has lost her vision as well. She is extremely critical,” Maliwal said.

“We have issued a notice to Delhi Police. Strongest action should be taken in the matter and it's high time retail sale of acid is banned in India,'' she added.

