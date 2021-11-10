Left Menu

U.S. blacklists Cambodian officials over alleged corruption related to navy base

The United States on Wednesday blacklisted two Cambodian officials, accusing them of planning to profit from construction work at Cambodia's biggest naval base, where Washington has expressed concern about China's military presence.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:56 IST
U.S. blacklists Cambodian officials over alleged corruption related to navy base
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States on Wednesday blacklisted two Cambodian officials, accusing them of planning to profit from construction work at Cambodia's biggest naval base, where Washington has expressed concern about China's military presence. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it slapped sanctions on Cambodia's navy commander, Tea Vinh, and on Chau Phirun, the director-general of the Defense Ministry's Material and Technical Services Department, accusing the two of planning to share funds skimmed from the Ream naval base project.

The sanctions freeze any of their U.S. assets and generally bar Americans from dealing with them. "The United States will not stand by while corrupt officials personally benefit at the expense of the Cambodian people," Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in the statement.

Cambodia's foreign and defense ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A year ago, Cambodia said it had razed a U.S.-funded facility at the Ream naval base to allow for further expansion. The United States said Cambodia had a year earlier turned down its offer to repair the base.

The United States last month accused Cambodia of lacking transparency about Chinese construction activities at the Ream naval base, and urged the government to disclose to its people the full scope of Beijing's military involvement. The Treasury statement on Wednesday did not mention China's involvement with the base.

Cambodia's ties with the United States have frayed in recent years over U.S. allegations its ruling party is persecuting its opponents, and concerns about China's growing influence. Cambodia has moved closer to China to become one of its most important allies in Southeast Asia, at a time when Washington has been seeking to counter Beijing's growing influence in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021