3 suspected drug peddlers from Chhatisgarh arrested in Jammu

Three alleged drug peddlers from Chhatisgarh were arrested with over nine kilograms of Ganja in their possession here on Wednesday, police said. Radhe Lal Chandra, Narmada Chandra, and Sunil Karsh acted suspiciously upon noticing a police patrol party near Railway station, a police spokesperson said.

When police searched them, they found contraband substance in their possession, he said.

All three accused are residents of Tushar village in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh, the spokesperson said. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the arrested “inter-state peddlers” and further investigation is on, he added.

