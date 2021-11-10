Left Menu

OPHWC official held over Rs 14-crore disproportionate assets

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:02 IST
A deputy manager of the Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) was arrested by the Vigilance department on Wednesday for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 14 crore.

Simultaneous searches were conducted at 10 places in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak and Balasore on Tuesday following inputs that Pratap Samal possessed assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, the Vigilance directorate said in a release.

The OPHWC official was found in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 14.89 crore, constituting a whopping 1,022 per cent of his known sources of income, it said.

Samal was arrested and a vigilance court remanded him to judicial custody till November 23. A case has been lodged against Samal and his wife under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, it added.

The OPHWC is a wholly-owned state government firm to meet the housing needs of the police with enhanced priority as a welfare measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

