Left Menu

Cuba alleges Facebook aiding dissident movement, threatens legal action

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:13 IST
Cuba alleges Facebook aiding dissident movement, threatens legal action
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez threatened legal action against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging the social media platform had aided the dissident movement in the communist-run country by changing algorithms and the geo-locations of posts ahead of planned protests on Nov. 15.

Dissidents in September requested permission to conduct a "Civic March for Change" in mid-November following widespread protests on the island in July. Cuban authorities denied that request last month, alleging protesters were seeking the violent overthrow of the government.

Protesters say they plan to go ahead with the march anyway.

Also Read: Baseball-Braves' Soler becomes second Cuban to win World Series MVP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021