4 detained youths released in J-K's Doda

PTI | Bhadarwah/Jammu | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:31 IST
Four youths detained during a counter-insurgency operation were released on a surety bond in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said on Wednesday.

The youths, including two brothers, were picked up by the troops of Rashtriya Rifles from forested Dhara top, located four kilometres away from Bhaderwah town, on Sunday and handed over to police for questioning, the officials said.

They said the detained youth were released on surety bond as no militancy link was established against them during questioning.

However, the investigation regarding the recovery of four gelatin sticks and some phosphorus sulphate powder from their possession was still in progress as they have been booked for robbery.

