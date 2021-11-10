France: Prepared to toughen measures against Belarus over migrant crisis

Belarus is facilitating the trafficking of migrants with the aim of destabilizing the European Union and France is prepared to back tougher measures against Minsk, a spokeswoman of the French foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

EU ambassadors agreed on Wednesday that Belarus' decision to encourage Middle Eastern migrants to enter Poland can legally be considered a "hybrid attack" that serves as a basis for a new round of sanctions on Minsk, diplomats said.

"This is why France (...) is ready to examine a strengthening of measures against the Belarusian regime, the persons and entities involved in this trafficking in human beings," the spokeswoman said.

