Left Menu

France: Prepared to toughen measures against Belarus over migrant crisis

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:48 IST
France: Prepared to toughen measures against Belarus over migrant crisis
  • Country:
  • France

Belarus is facilitating the trafficking of migrants with the aim of destabilizing the European Union and France is prepared to back tougher measures against Minsk, a spokeswoman of the French foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

EU ambassadors agreed on Wednesday that Belarus' decision to encourage Middle Eastern migrants to enter Poland can legally be considered a "hybrid attack" that serves as a basis for a new round of sanctions on Minsk, diplomats said.

"This is why France (...) is ready to examine a strengthening of measures against the Belarusian regime, the persons and entities involved in this trafficking in human beings," the spokeswoman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
3
Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Australian Open; Olympics-Safety measures boosted after luge crash at Games venue: federation and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021