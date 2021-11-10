Left Menu

China and U.S. to make joint statement at COP26 climate summit

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:56 IST
China and the United States will make a joint statement later on Wednesday at the COP26 climate summit, a spokeswoman for the Chinese delegation said.

The statement was expected at 1800 GMT.

