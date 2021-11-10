Saudi-led coalition says troops redeploying in Yemen, not withdrawing

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said on Wednesday its troops were redeploying in line with its strategy to support Yemeni forces, but were not withdrawing.

The spokesman of the coalition, General Turki al-Malki, told Reuters that reports circulating about a Saudi military withdrawal from south Yemen were "baseless and unfounded".

