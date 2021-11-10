Saudi-led coalition says troops redeploying in Yemen, not withdrawing
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 23:11 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said on Wednesday its troops were redeploying in line with its strategy to support Yemeni forces, but were not withdrawing.
The spokesman of the coalition, General Turki al-Malki, told Reuters that reports circulating about a Saudi military withdrawal from south Yemen were "baseless and unfounded".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran's president says cyberattack meant to create 'disorder'
Iran state media says gasoline distribution returning to normal after cyberattack
China says Taliban eager to have dialogue with the world - Iranian state TV
Iran ready for direct talks with European parties to 2015 nuclear deal - Press TV
Iran's Raisi says cyberattack on fuel sector designed to 'make nation angry'