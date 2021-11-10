T20WC scoreboard: NZ vs Eng

New Zealand Innings: Martin Guptill c Moeen b Chris Woakes 4 Daryl Mitchell not out 72 Kane Williamson c Adil Rashid b Chris Woakes 5 Devon Conway st Jos Buttler b Livingstone 46 Glenn Phillips c Billings b Livingstone 2 James Neesham c Morgan b Adil Rashid 27 Mitchell Santner not out 1 Extras: (B-1, LB-4, W-4, NB-1) 10 Total: (5 wkts, 19 Overs) 167 Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 13-2, 95-3, 107-4, 147-5.

Bowler: Chris Woakes 4-1-36-2, Chris Jordan 3-0-31-0, Adil Rashid 4-0-39-1, Mark Wood 4-0-34-0, Liam Livingstone 4-0-22-2.

