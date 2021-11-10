T20WC scoreboard: NZ vs Eng
PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 10-11-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 23:16 IST
New Zealand Innings: Martin Guptill c Moeen b Chris Woakes 4 Daryl Mitchell not out 72 Kane Williamson c Adil Rashid b Chris Woakes 5 Devon Conway st Jos Buttler b Livingstone 46 Glenn Phillips c Billings b Livingstone 2 James Neesham c Morgan b Adil Rashid 27 Mitchell Santner not out 1 Extras: (B-1, LB-4, W-4, NB-1) 10 Total: (5 wkts, 19 Overs) 167 Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 13-2, 95-3, 107-4, 147-5.
Bowler: Chris Woakes 4-1-36-2, Chris Jordan 3-0-31-0, Adil Rashid 4-0-39-1, Mark Wood 4-0-34-0, Liam Livingstone 4-0-22-2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
T20 WC: Namibia hold nerve to beat Scotland by 4 wickets
England beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
England crush Bangladesh by eight wickets, make two in two
England beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Abu Dhabi.
Trumpelmann's three wickets in first over help Namibia restrict Scotland to 109/8