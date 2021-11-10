Left Menu

U.N. chief: don't use Belarus migrant issue 'for political purposes'

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 23:17 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is watching with concern the migrant situation on the border between Belarus and Poland and believes "such situations should not be used for political purposes or become a cause of tension between states," a U.N. spokesman said on Wednesday.

"He reiterates the importance of ensuring that migration and refugee issues are dealt with according to humanitarian principles and international law. Such situations should not be used for political purposes or become a cause of tension between states," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

