U.N. chief: don't use Belarus migrant issue 'for political purposes'

"He reiterates the importance of ensuring that migration and refugee issues are dealt with according to humanitarian principles and international law. Such situations should not be used for political purposes or become a cause of tension between states," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

