Public services in Indore only to be available to fully vaccinated customers from Nov 30

Various associations led by milk supplying organisations, salons, restaurants and bars have come together in Indore to help achieve complete COVID-19 vaccination in Madhya Pradesh.

Various associations led by milk supplying organisations, salons, restaurants and bars have come together in Indore to help achieve complete COVID-19 vaccination in Madhya Pradesh. A unique campaign has been initiated by these associations in Indore wherein customers would not get services until they present their complete vaccination certificate, starting November 30.

Briefing about the campaign, Indore District Magistrate (DM) Manish Singh said, "Till now, 9.49 lakh people haven't taken their second dose. Yesterday, we called different associations and they all themselves decided to ensure strictness. They've given November 30 as the deadline; after that, they'll offer services after seeing COVID-19 vaccination certificate only." "Barber, Industries, etc associations said after December 1, they will give services after checking the certificate. These different associations will motivate and make people aware regarding vaccination," he added.

He further stated that banks, colleges and hospitals will also not allow those not fully vaccinated. Singh also informed that people will be vaccinated at more than 500 vaccination centres across the district. As per the Union Health Ministry, a total of 7,21,94,819 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far wherein 5,00,19,724 were first doses, Only 2,21,75,095 second doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

