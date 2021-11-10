Left Menu

Phone, jewellery snatcher held in Greater Noida

A wanted criminal, allegedly involved in several cases of snatching in Delhi and NCR, was arrested in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.The accused Nazakat had as many as 33 FIRs lodged against him and has been jailed five times in the past, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Elamaran G said.Nazakat is a notorious criminal who had been active in Delhi and parts of NCR including Noida and Greater Noida.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-11-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 23:27 IST
Phone, jewellery snatcher held in Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

A wanted criminal, allegedly involved in several cases of snatching in Delhi and NCR, was arrested in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

The accused Nazakat had as many as 33 FIRs lodged against him and has been jailed five times in the past, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Elamaran G said.

''Nazakat is a notorious criminal who had been active in Delhi and parts of NCR including Noida and Greater Noida. He has been involved in several cases of jewellery and mobile snatching in Delhi NCR. He has been arrested by officials of Bisrakh police station,'' Elamaran said.

A native of Uttarakhand, there was a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest, the officer said.

An illegal pistol along with ammunition, some jewellery items and cash worth Rs 24,600 were seized from his possession, Gautam Nagar police said.

A Duke KTM motorcycle stolen by him from Delhi has also been impounded, they said, adding the accused has been sent to jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
3
Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Australian Open; Olympics-Safety measures boosted after luge crash at Games venue: federation and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021