Phone, jewellery snatcher held in Greater Noida

A wanted criminal, allegedly involved in several cases of snatching in Delhi and NCR, was arrested in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

The accused Nazakat had as many as 33 FIRs lodged against him and has been jailed five times in the past, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Elamaran G said.

''Nazakat is a notorious criminal who had been active in Delhi and parts of NCR including Noida and Greater Noida. He has been involved in several cases of jewellery and mobile snatching in Delhi NCR. He has been arrested by officials of Bisrakh police station,'' Elamaran said.

A native of Uttarakhand, there was a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest, the officer said.

An illegal pistol along with ammunition, some jewellery items and cash worth Rs 24,600 were seized from his possession, Gautam Nagar police said.

A Duke KTM motorcycle stolen by him from Delhi has also been impounded, they said, adding the accused has been sent to jail.

