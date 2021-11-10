Left Menu

Maha: Nagpur Improvement Trust peon held for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe

A peon working at the Nagpur Improvement Trusts NIT east division office was nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a residential plot owner, an official said. He later demanded Rs 50,000, prompting the man to approach the ACB, the official said.

A peon working at the Nagpur Improvement Trust's (NIT) east division office was nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a residential plot owner, an official said. The accused, Vijay Chouhan (50), had allegedly demanded the money for issuing a Demand and Release (RL) letter for the plot purchased by the complainant in 2007. The complainant had applied for the RL at the NIT office in Kalamna area on April 24 but didn't receive any response. Chouhan took Rs 17,000 from the complainant on two occasions to get his pending work done. He later demanded Rs 50,000, prompting the man to approach the ACB, the official said. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

