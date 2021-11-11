Left Menu

ADVISORY-Alerts on China/US climate cooperation deal issued in error, withdrawn

A series of alerts on China/U.S. cooperation on climate change was issued in error from an out of date press release. The alerts are withdrawn. For alerts from the Chinese special envoy to the COP26, see. STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME:[06:09:38]

