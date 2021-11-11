ADVISORY-Alerts on China/US climate cooperation deal issued in error, withdrawn
A series of alerts on China/U.S. cooperation on climate change was issued in error from an out of date press release. The alerts are withdrawn. For alerts from the Chinese special envoy to the COP26, see. STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME:[06:09:38]
Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 00:13 IST
A series of alerts on China/U.S. cooperation on climate change was issued in error from an out of date press release. The alerts are withdrawn. For alerts from the Chinese special envoy to the COP26, see.
STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME:[06:09:38]
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement