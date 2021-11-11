TAKEAWAYS-Key moments from Kyle Rittenhouse's trial testimony

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old charged with murdering two men and wounding another during racial justice protests in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha last year, took the witness stand at his trial on Wednesday in risky and dramatic testimony https://www.reuters.com/world/us/rittenhouse-called-stand-testify-own-defense-us-murder-trial-2021-11-10.

Rittenhouse, charged in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, has pleaded not guilty and has said he acted in self defense. Here are some key moments from Rittenhouse's testimony.

- Questioned by his lawyer Mark Richards, Rittenhouse said he had gone to Kenosha to help protect property during the protests as he tried to portray himself as wanting to aid others by offering medical assistance if needed. He was 17 at the time. - Rittenhouse testified that Rosenbaum twice threatened to kill him and ambushed him before their final encounter on the night of Aug. 25, 2020. Rittenhouse shot and killed Rosenbaum with an AR-15-style rifle. Rittenhouse told the jury that Rosenbaum had told a group he was with that "I'm going to cut your fucking hearts out."

- Rittenhouse broke down sobbing as he recalled the events immediately before he shot Rosenbaum, prompting Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder to call for a recess. After returning to the stand, Rittenhouse testified that Rosenbaum charged at him, telling the jury, "I remember his hand on the barrel of my gun." - Rittenhouse told the prosecution during cross examination: "I did what I had to do to stop the person who was attacking me." He admitted using deadly force but said he did not know his actions were going to cause loss of life. Prosecutors have described Rittenhouse as a vigilante.

- Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger sought to undermine Rittenhouse's assertion that he had first aid and medical training, pointing to his false claim on the night of the killings of being an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)