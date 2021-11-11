ADVISORY-Alerts on China/US climate cooperation deal issued in error, withdrawn
A series of alerts on China/U.S. cooperation on climate change was issued in error from an out of date press release. The alerts are withdrawn. For the correct alerts on the U.S.-China declaration, see STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME:[06:09:38]
Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 00:20 IST
A series of alerts on China/U.S. cooperation on climate change was issued in error from an out of date press release. The alerts are withdrawn. For the correct alerts on the U.S.-China declaration, see
STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME:[06:09:38]
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement