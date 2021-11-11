Left Menu

EU's Timmermans welcomes U.S.-China climate pact as step forward

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 11-11-2021 01:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 01:25 IST
EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans welcomed a climate pact between the United States and China on Wednesday, saying it would help nations comes to an agreement at the United Nations climate summit.

"It's really encouraging to see that those countries that were at odds in so many areas have found common ground on what is the biggest challenge humanity faces today," Timmermans told Reuters.

"It shows also that the US and China know this subject transcends other issues. And it certainly helps us here at COP to come to an agreement."

