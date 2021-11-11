EU's Timmermans welcomes U.S.-China climate pact as step forward
- Country:
- Canada
EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans welcomed a climate pact between the United States and China on Wednesday, saying it would help nations comes to an agreement at the United Nations climate summit.
"It's really encouraging to see that those countries that were at odds in so many areas have found common ground on what is the biggest challenge humanity faces today," Timmermans told Reuters.
"It shows also that the US and China know this subject transcends other issues. And it certainly helps us here at COP to come to an agreement."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Timmermans
- China
- United States
- Frans Timmermans
- United Nations
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-China issues plan to hit carbon emission peak before 2030
Texans' McNair apologizes for use of phrase 'China virus'
GLOBAL MARKETS-Short-term yields leap with inflation, China tech drops
US, China sparring over Taiwan heats up anew
Soccer-China's Hebei FC cease operations, seeking new investor