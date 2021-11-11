NZ PM Ardern says APEC taking steps to wane industry off fossil fuel subsidies
Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 11-11-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 01:28 IST
- Country:
- New Zealand
The regional trade grouping APEC has taken steps to wane the region's industries off fossil fuel subsidies, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in an opening address at the APEC CEO Summit on Thursday.
Ardern also said APEC leaders have rejected protectionism amid the COVID-19 crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand's
- APEC
- Jacinda
Advertisement