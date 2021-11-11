Timelines major focus in investigation of Travis Scott concert deaths -Houston police chief

Left Menu

Reuters | Houston | Updated: 11-11-2021 03:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 03:17 IST
Determining accurate times for events at a Friday night concert by rapper Travis Scott where eight people died is an early focus of the city's criminal investigation, said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner on Wednesday.

Eight people died during Scott's performance on Friday night at the Astroworld Festival in NRG Park in Houston.

