U.S. rejects request to consider tariffs on solar panels from three Asian nations
Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 04:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 04:37 IST
U.S. trade officials on Wednesday rejected a request by a group of anonymous domestic solar panel manufacturers to consider imposing tariffs on imports from Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand.
An official with the U.S. Commerce Department's International Trade Administration rejected the request in a letter to an attorney for the group, which calls itself the American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Woman in Thailand''s high-rise cuts rope holding painters
Thailand readies for tourism reboot with reopening test-run
'Back to work': Airline staff look forward to Thailand's Nov 1 reopening
French Open: PV Sindhu beats Thailand's Ongbamrungphan, storms into semis
WRAPUP 2-Thailand, Australia, Israel ease travel curbs for first time in 18 months