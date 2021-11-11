Left Menu

'Rust' armorer being framed over fatal shooting, lawyer says

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told "Good Morning America" in an interview that investigators still had no idea how live rounds had made their way to the "Rust" set in October, and that the probe could take months to complete. "How they got there, I think will be one of the most important factors going into a charging decision," she said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 05:08 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 05:08 IST
'Rust' armorer being framed over fatal shooting, lawyer says

The attorney for the woman in charge of weapons on the "Rust" movie on Wednesday said he was convinced that someone deliberately put a live bullet into the gun that fatally shot a cinematographer.

But the Santa Fe District Attorney said there was no proof of sabotage concerning the gun used by Alec Baldwin in the shooting last month. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told "Good Morning America" in an interview that investigators still had no idea how live rounds had made their way to the "Rust" set in October, and that the probe could take months to complete.

"How they got there, I think will be one of the most important factors going into a charging decision," she said. The possibility of sabotage https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/attorney-rust-armorer-suggests-sabotage-baldwin-set-2021-11-03 was raised last week by the attorney for Hannah Gutierrez, the armorer on the set of the Western movie "Rust" in New Mexico.

"I know that some defense attorneys have come up with conspiracy theories and have used the word sabotage. We do not have any proof," Carmack-Altwies said. Asked whether she thought sabotage was a possibility, she said "No."

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21, and director Joel Souza was wounded when a gun Baldwin had been told was safe fired off a live bullet, investigators have said. Other live rounds have also been found on the set. Jason Bowles, the lawyer for Gutierrez, said on Wednesday that his team was convinced that this was sabotage and Gutierrez was being framed.

"We believe that the scene was tampered with as well before the police arrived," Bowles said in a statement. He added that Gutierrez continues to co-operate with the investigation. Carmack-Altwies said the local sheriff's department was still investigating the case and that no decisions on charges were likely to come soon.

The film's producers have said they are conducting their own investigation into the fatal shooting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021