Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Federal judge approves $626 million Flint, Michigan water settlement

A federal judge on Wednesday approved a settlement worth $626 million for victims of the lead water crisis in Flint, Michigan, in a case brought by tens of thousands of residents affected by the contaminated water. "The settlement reached here is a remarkable achievement for many reasons, not the least of which is that it sets forth a comprehensive compensation program and timeline that is consistent for every qualifying participant," U.S. District Judge Judith Levy said in a 178-page order.

Ex-USC dentistry professor gets six weeks prison in U.S. college admissions scandal

A former University of Southern California associate professor of dentistry was sentenced on Wednesday to six weeks in prison for filing a false tax return related to the sprawling U.S. college admissions fraud scheme. Homayoun Zadeh, 60, had been charged by federal prosecutors in Boston with agreeing to pay $100,000 to help his daughter get into USC and falsely representing on a 2017 tax return that some of that money legitimately went to a charity.

Arizona man to plead guilty to distributing fentanyl linked to rapper Mac Miller's death

One of three men charged with supplying the pills laced with fentanyl that rapper Mac Miller took before his fatal 2018 overdose has agreed to plead guilty to drug distribution, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday. Miller, 26, died at his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Studio City after crushing and snorting the pills. An autopsy found he had suffered an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

Timelines major focus in investigation of Travis Scott concert deaths

Determining accurate timelines of events at a Friday night concert where eight people were trampled to death is an early focus of the city's criminal investigation, said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner on Wednesday. Eight people died during a performance by local hip-hop artist Travis Scott on Friday night at his Astroworld Festival in Houston's NRG Park.

Biden to sign $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign a bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday at a ceremony that will include members of Congress who helped write the legislation, the White House said on Wednesday. The House of Representatives passed the $1 trillion package of highway, broadband and other infrastructure improvements last week. It was passed by the Senate in August.

U.S. Postal Service warns vaccine rules could affect deliveries

The U.S. Postal Service raised concerns on Wednesday that the Biden administration's new rules requiring large employers to require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing could result in "high levels of absenteeism" and affect deliveries. Last week, the Labor Department issued rules that require businesses with 100 or more employees to mandate weekly testing or vaccines by Jan. 4. The rules also require that employers ensure unvaccinated employees working in-person must wearing masks by Dec. 5.

U.S. Capitol rioter gets 41 months in prison, longest sentence imposed

A former mixed martial artist filmed punching a police officer during the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol received a 41-month prison sentence on Wednesday, the stiffest punishment yet in the almost 700 criminal cases stemming from the siege. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth cited the seriousness of New Jersey gym owner Scott Fairlamb's conduct when he sentenced him. Fairlamb was captured screaming at officers by their body-worn cameras before shoving one and then punching him in the face and pleaded guilty in August.

U.S. sues Uber over alleged disability discrimination

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday sued Uber Technologies Inc over allegations of overcharging disabled passengers, and asked a federal court to order compliance with an anti-discrimination law. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, targets an April 2016 Uber policy of charging passengers "wait time" fees, a practice the ride-sharing service started in several cities and eventually expanded nationwide.

Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to bar psychologist from testifying at sex crimes trial

Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday lost her bid to exclude a psychologist who has studied the "grooming" of sexual crimes victims from testifying at her upcoming trial. Prosecutors have said they may call Lisa Rocchio, a psychologist who specializes in treating patients who have suffered sexual abuse, as a witness at the trial.

'I did what I had to do,' Rittenhouse says at Wisconsin murder trial

Teenage murder defendant Kyle Rittenhouse testified in his Wisconsin trial on Wednesday that he fatally shot two men and wounded a third with an AR-15-style rifle during chaotic racial justice protests to protect himself after being attacked, at one point breaking down sobbing on the witness stand. The defense made a motion for a mistrial after Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder repeatedly scolded the prosecution for trying to introduce evidence he previously had deemed inadmissible. Schroeder told Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger: "When you say you were acting in good faith, I don't believe you." The judge took the mistrial motion under advisement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)