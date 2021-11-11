Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.N. Security Council urges end to Myanmar violence

The U.N. Security Council expressed deep concern on Wednesday over an escalation of violence across Myanmar and in a rare statement, agreed by the 15-members, called for an immediate end to fighting and for the military to exercise utmost restraint. The statement comes amid reports of a buildup of heavy weapons and troops in Chin state, suggesting an imminent army attack to flush out militia groups formed after the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in a Feb. 1 coup.

Ethiopia rounds up high-profile Tigrayans, U.N. staff

Ethiopian authorities have rounded up high-profile Tigrayans - from a bank CEO to priests - as well as United Nations staff in a mass crackdown on suspected supporters of rebellious northern forces, according to people linked to the detainees. Police denied targeting the Tigrayan ethnic group, saying those arrested were believed to have links to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has fought central government https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/addis-ababa-government-urges-residents-register-arms-media-2021-11-02 for a year.

China's Xi warns against return to Cold War tensions at APEC meeting

The Asia-Pacific region must not return to the tensions of the Cold War era, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, ahead of a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden expected as soon as next week. Xi, in a recorded video message to a CEO forum on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit hosted by New Zealand, said attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds were bound to fail.

Sudan's civilian coalition rejects negotiations with military

Sudan's main civilian political coalition rejected any negotiation with the military on Wednesday, holding to its position at its first press conference since a coup on Oct. 25 led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. A statement read at the press conference attributed to spokesman Alwathiq Elbereir said the Forces of Freedom and Change, which had signed a 2019 power-sharing agreement with the military following the ouster of dictator Omar al-Bashir, rejected the coup and had not met with the military.

Blinken meets Ukraine official, warns Russia on natgas supplies

The United States is watching for signs that Russia may be using energy as a political tool in Europe's energy crunch, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding that Washington was committed to take appropriate action, along with Germany, if Moscow were to take that path. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met at the State Department and signed a charter on a strategic partnership. Discussions focused on Ukraine's neighbor, Russia, which Kuleba said was already using gas supplies as a weapon.

Saudi-led coalition says troops redeploying in Yemen, not withdrawing

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said on Wednesday its troops were redeploying in line with its strategy to support Yemeni forces, but were not withdrawing. Yemeni security sources told Reuters the Saudi military had withdrawn from a major military base in Burayqah district in the southern port city of Aden, removing troops, hardware and heavy artillery.

Russia and NATO weigh in as crisis mounts on Belarus-Poland border

The European Union accused Belarus on Wednesday of mounting a "hybrid attack" by pushing migrants across the border into Poland, paving the way for widened sanctions against Minsk in a crisis that threatens to draw in Russia and NATO. Russia took the rare step of dispatching two nuclear-capable strategic bombers to patrol Belarusian airspace in a show of support for its close ally. Poland briefed fellow NATO allies at a closed-door meeting and they pledged their support, an alliance official said.

Maduro ally Saab met with U.S. law enforcement years ago, court records show

Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman close to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro extradited to Miami last month on money laundering charges, met with U.S. law enforcement years ago to provide information on Maduro's government, according to records in the U.S. court case of an alleged ex-associate. Bruce Bagley https://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-corruption/u-s-charges-miami-professor-in-venezuela-money-laundering-scheme-idUSKBN1XS2G4, a former University of Miami professor who studied drug trafficking in Latin America, was arrested in November 2019 on charges he received $2.5 million in deposits from overseas accounts that were controlled by Saab, and that he retained a commission. He pleaded guilty last year.

U.S. and allies would 'take action' if Taiwan attacked - Blinken

The United States and its allies would take unspecified "action" if China were to use force to alter the status quo over Taiwan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. Blinken was asked at a forum hosted by the New York Times whether the United States would step in to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by China. He repeated regular U.S. statements that Washington's role is to make sure the island has the means to defend itself, as is required under U.S. law.

U.S. and China unveil deal to ramp up cooperation on climate change

The United States and China, the world's two largest emitters of carbon dioxide, unveiled a deal to ramp up cooperation tackling climate change, including by reducing methane emissions, protecting forests and phasing out coal. The framework agreement was announced by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua at the U.N. climate conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop in Scotland, and was billed by both as way to tip the summit toward success.

