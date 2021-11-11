Left Menu

U.N. Security Council blacklists three Houthis in Yemen

The United Nations Security Council blacklisted three Houthi leaders on Wednesday for threatening the peace, security and stability of Yemen, subjecting them to a global asset freeze and travel ban and a targeted arms embargo. A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in neighboring Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 05:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 05:41 IST
U.N. Security Council blacklists three Houthis in Yemen

The United Nations Security Council blacklisted three Houthi leaders on Wednesday for threatening the peace, security and stability of Yemen, subjecting them to a global asset freeze and travel ban and a targeted arms embargo. The 15 council members agreed by consensus to impose sanctions on the head of the general staff leading the Houthi's Marib offensive, Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari; a leader of Houthi forces assigned to the Marib advance, Yusuf al-Madani; and the Houthi's assistant defense minister, Saleh Mesfer Saleh Al Shaer, who is accused of helping the group acquire smuggled arms and weapons.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and caused a humanitarian crisis, pushing Yemen to the brink of famine. A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in neighboring Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021