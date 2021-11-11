U.S. judge rejects Trump request to block release of documents to House riot probe
Trump's lawyers had asked Chutkan to pause enforcement of her Tuesday ruling while he appeals it to a higher court. Trump made a similar request to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which has yet to act on his request.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday lost another bid to halt congressional investigators from seeing White House records he wants to keep secret.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan declined to put on hold her ruling from Tuesday allowing a House of Representatives committee to obtain Trump White House records relating to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump's lawyers had asked Chutkan to pause enforcement of her Tuesday ruling while he appeals it to a higher court. Trump made a similar request to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which has yet to act on his request.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- House
- White House
- Chutkan
- Tanya Chutkan
- District of Columbia
ALSO READ
Delhi Jal Board to provide household water connection to all consumers in Union Territory
Delhi Court acquits ex-MLAs of BJP, Cong in Patiala House Court assault case
16 houses gutted as fire breaks out in Himachal Pradesh's Malana village
16 houses gutted as fire breaks out in Himachal Pradesh's Malana village
16 houses gutted as fire breaks out in Himachal Pradesh's Malana village