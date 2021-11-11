Left Menu

U.S. judge rejects Trump request to block release of documents to House riot probe

Trump's lawyers had asked Chutkan to pause enforcement of her Tuesday ruling while he appeals it to a higher court. Trump made a similar request to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which has yet to act on his request.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 07:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 07:49 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday lost another bid to halt congressional investigators from seeing White House records he wants to keep secret.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan declined to put on hold her ruling from Tuesday allowing a House of Representatives committee to obtain Trump White House records relating to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump's lawyers had asked Chutkan to pause enforcement of her Tuesday ruling while he appeals it to a higher court. Trump made a similar request to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which has yet to act on his request.

