Judge overrules Texas governor's ban on mask mandates in schools -NYT

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he "strongly disagreed" with the ruling. The issue of mandates to curb the pandemic has become politicized in much of the United States. Supporters of mandates say they are needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and opponents argue they curb individual liberty.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 08:35 IST
A federal judge overruled Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates in schools, clearing the path for districts to issue their own rules, the New York Times reported late on Wednesday.

Judge Lee Yeakel of U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas ruled the governor's order violated a 1990 law by putting children with disabilities at risk, the newspaper said, quoting the ruling. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he "strongly disagreed" with the ruling.

