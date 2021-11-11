President Kovind hails COVID-19 warriors for working dedicatedly amid pandemic

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday lauded the COVID-19 warriors for working dedicatedly during the pandemic. Addressing the Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President said that India fought the COVID-19 pandemic despite limited resources.

"Today, we are meeting after a long gap of two years. All our COVID-19 warriors have worked dedicatedly to fight this pandemic. Today, with more than 108 crore COVID19 vaccinations administered, the inoculation drive is continuing across the country," said President Kovind. He further said that India also helped countries across the world during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also present at the Conference. As per Rashtrapati Bhavan's press release, this is the fourth conference to be presided over by President Kovind. (ANI)

