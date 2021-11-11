Left Menu

President Kovind hails COVID-19 warriors for working dedicatedly amid pandemic

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday lauded the COVID-19 warriors for working dedicatedly during the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 11:09 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Today, we are meeting after a long gap of two years. All our COVID-19 warriors have worked dedicatedly to fight this pandemic. Today, with more than 108 crore COVID19 vaccinations administered, the inoculation drive is continuing across the country," said President Kovind. He further said that India also helped countries across the world during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also present at the Conference. As per Rashtrapati Bhavan's press release, this is the fourth conference to be presided over by President Kovind. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

