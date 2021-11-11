Explosion in Muzaffarnagar firecracker unit claims another life

A man injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit here early this month succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police said on Thursday.

With the death of Shehzad on Wednesday, the number of people killed in the incident that took place on November 6 in Umarpur village has climbed to two.

A 19-year-old identified as Azam had died on the day of the incident.

The incident had occurred when welding work of a shutter at the manufacturing unit was going on and a spark led to the explosion.

